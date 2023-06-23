AVN 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.1%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.03%)
CNERGY 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.48%)
DFML 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
DGKC 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
EPCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
HUBC 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
MLCF 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.85%)
NETSOL 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.86%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PPL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.13%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.5%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France’s Macron says leaders finalised accord on $100bn in climate finance

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 02:40pm

PARIS: Wealthy nations finalised an overdue $100-billion climate finance pledge to developing countries on Friday and created a fund for biodiversity and the protection of forests, France’s president said.

Macron was speaking at a final panel of a summit in Paris where some 40 leaders, including two dozen from Africa, China’s prime minister and Brazil’s president had gathered to give impetus to a new global finance agenda.

Its objective is to boost crisis financing for low-income states and ease their debt burdens, reform post-war financial systems and free up funds to tackle climate change by getting top-level consensus on how to promote a number of initiatives struggling in bodies like the G20, COP, IMF-World Bank and United Nations.

Premier Li urges China and Europe to ‘rise above differences’ at Paris summit

The $100 billion falls far short of poor nations’ actual needs, but has become symbolic of wealthy countries’ failure to deliver promised climate funds. This has fuelled mistrust in climate negotiations between countries attempting to boost CO2-cutting measures.

The World Bank said on Thursday it would ease financing for countries hit by natural disasters and the International Monetary Fund announced it had hit its target of making $100 billion in special drawing rights (SDRs) available for vulnerable nations.

Of the $100 billion in SDRs to be rechannelled, Washington has yet to pass legislation to release its share, worth more than one fifth of the total. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that it was a priority for the Biden administration to get approval in Congress.

climate change climate finance Paris summit

Comments

1000 characters

France’s Macron says leaders finalised accord on $100bn in climate finance

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Development banks can boost lending by $200bn: Paris summit

Read more stories