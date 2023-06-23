AVN 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.21%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
DGKC 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.6%)
EPCL 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
FLYNG 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
GGL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 64.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.79%)
OGDC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PAEL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
PPL 56.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
UNITY 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,953 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.13%)
BR30 13,511 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,108 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 14,175 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

  • Pakistani-British Engro Corp. Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman aboard the sub were declared dead by US Coast Guard
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 11:38am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Pakistan offered on Friday its condolences to the Dawood family after the US Coast Guard said that Pakistani-British Engro Corp. Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman aboard a submersible missing Titan had died.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan appreciates the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel.

The US Coast Guard said on Thursday that the five people aboard a missing submersible Titan died in what appears to have been a “catastrophic implosion”.

The submersible lost contact on Sunday morning with its support ship about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour descent.

The five people aboard included the British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times; and Stockton Rush, the American founder and chief executive of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate Expeditions, the US-based company that operated the Titan submersible, said in a statement.

“Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”

Meanwhile, the Dawood family said that it was grateful to all those involved in the rescue operations.

’’Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us during this time.

We are also indebted to our friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers from all over the world who have stood by us during our hour of need. The immense love and support we receive continues to help us to endure this unimaginable loss.’’

In a statement today, Engro Corporation Limited said that Shahzada joined the Board of the Company in 2003, and in his two decades of service to Engro, led the organization from strength to strength.

‘‘He was a strong advocate of corporate social responsibility and believed that Engro should be at the forefront of the drive to solve the nation’s most pressing problems,’’ the statement said.

‘‘Humility and approachability were his hallmarks, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.’’

Titan Shahzada Dawood Titanic submarine

Comments

1000 characters
Notsurprised Jun 23, 2023 12:13pm
Rest in peace. One is amazed at so much attention, efforts and sympathy for the death of the ultra rich (who died needlessly for thrill seeking adventure). So little for the poor and weak that die daily in road accidents, human smuggling operations and rape cum murders in madrasas. A country made for and run by the 0.01%. That said, the rescue operations were for the whites on board I am sure.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Anonymous Jun 23, 2023 12:46pm
Two nation theory was not about Muslim vs Non-Muslim. It is about Rich vs Poor and Powerful vs Powerless
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

Paris summit: World Bank, IMF take steps to boost crisis financing

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

Read more stories