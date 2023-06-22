PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fox is a symbol of deception

“Uh oh.” “I agree. A camel is a horse designed by a committee…” “And three committees will be set up, so I guess we have three camels or is it horses?”

“In the Land of the Pure our committees are headed by wily foxes…”

“How dare you! A fox is a symbol of deception! Are you aware that all the stakeholders supported the Plan B! I mean all – the civilian and the…”

“I did note that but this one window operation has been tried in the past and never succeeded.”

“Ah but that was because only one committee was set up in the past, now there will be three and…”

“One window and three committees! Interesting.”

“And there will be a council on top of all three. To be headed by the Prime Minister…”

“Who can’t fire The Samdhi, who can’t fire the Man With No Portfolio, who can’t give a shut up call to anyone but his son, who…”

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles but I am hopeful the council on top of the three committees will do the trick this time around, besides the claim is that pledges to buy up our national assets have been made by The Three or is it two and a half cause the half has not yet released the pledged deposit yet.”

“Shush, two things, pledges don’t always translate into disbursements, surely these experienced officials know this by now, secondly, the council is defined as a forum where high powered individuals will meet for consultation, advice, or discussions may be rendered powerless if the matter becomes sub judice as happened in the past and…”

“That doesn’t concern me too much. That’s way down the line. Let’s assume the best case scenario that the sale takes place as pledged now the money generated will be used the same way as in the past – for profligate expenditures, no reforms, no out of the box thinking no…”

“Pray that no revolving finance minister is returned to this portfolio.”

“I don’t know about that but anyway when I said uh oh this is not what I was referring to.”

“Oh what then?”

“My faith in one spiritual guide has been shattered beyond repair.”

“What?”

“The letter ain, twenty fourth letter of the alphabet, is no longer supportable – Asad Umar, Umar with an ain, as you know…”

“That is a general rule for the spiritual guide now to get into specifics…”

“Indeed.”

