Kaleemullah, Shahzaib Ahmed Khan partner to launch football facility in DHA, Clifton

Two renowned figures in the football world, Kaleemullah Khan and Shahzaib Ahmed Khan, have joined forces to establish a football facility at the Rahat Football Ground, Karachi.

Kaleemullah Khan, Pakistan’s’ football sensation, is known for his goal-scoring prowess on the field. Former captain of the national team, Kaleemullah has over 100 club goals and is the only Pakistani to play and score in the prestigious US MLS for the Sacramento Republic. The Chaman-bred striker, after outperforming locally for KRL and KE, has had successful club contracts around the globe notably in Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, and Turkey. Hailed as the ‘Pride of Pakistan’ and a role model for aspiring footballers, Kaleemullah has numerous accolades in various international tournaments such as AFC President’s Cup, the South Asian Games as well the SAFF Championships.

Shahzaib Ahmed Khan is the founder and manager of Abdul FC, one of the country’s most successful clubs, and has been making waves with his transformative initiatives within the local football circuit. The UEFA C-certified coach has a vast portfolio, co-founding Karachi City Football Club in 2021 which has emerged as one of the top talent-nurturing academies in Karachi. Focused on grassroots football development, Shahzaib is serving as Director of Football at The Warriors Academy.

The accomplished duo have recently acquired the famous Rahat Football Ground which is set to undergo an up-scale transformation, boasting top-of-the-line international standard facilities and equipment. The facility will feature two fields, including a full 11v11 pitch and a smaller 7v7 field, catering to the diverse needs of aspiring local talent.

The forthcoming football facility is set to become a hub for football enthusiasts, attracting players from all age groups and skill levels. Its well-equipped infrastructure will include top-notch training facilities, modern dressing rooms, spectator seating, as well as food and beverage stalls. Additionally, partnerships with various schools, clubs and academies will help create a comprehensive football development ecosystem. This investment in creating a world-class facility reflects Kaleemullah and Shahzaib’s dedication to promoting the sport within Pakistan.