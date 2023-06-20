Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Arctic Textile 11.07.2023 04.07.2023 to
Mills Limited 12.00.P.M. 11.06.2023
EOGM
Beco Steel Ltd - - - - 10.07.2023 04.07.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 10.06.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
