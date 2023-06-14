AVN 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 13, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jun, 2023 08:55am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • $7bn Chinese, Saudi deposits: Rs402bn paid as cost of rollovers

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Read here for details.

  • 3rd straight fall: rupee settles at 287.97 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • PPP’s Raza Rabbani opposes trial of May 9 rioters under Army Act

Read here for details.

  • Sindh government cancels all exams amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Read here for details.

  • 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Read here for details.

  • Cannot disclose commercial terms of contract, says Musadik Malik on Russian oil deal

Read here for details.

  • Remittances stand at $2.1bn, down 4.4% month-on-month in May

Read here for details.

  • Tariq Malik resigns as NADRA chairman

Read here for details.

