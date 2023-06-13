AVN 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.3%)
BAFL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 52.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.82%)
OGDC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
PRL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
TRG 95.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.98%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 14,301 Decreased By -59.1 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,620 Decreased By -163.1 (-0.39%)
KSE30 14,714 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

  • Tremors felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining cities
BR Web Desk Published 13 Jun, 2023 01:33pm

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Pakistan’s northern areas on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining cities. The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometres (37.28 miles).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 also struck the eastern Kashmir region in India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Peshawar adjoining areas

According to EMSC, the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India.

Reuters partner ANI reported that tremors were felt in the Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India.

Karachi earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

MoS for reforms in pension bill

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Read more stories