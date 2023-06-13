5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Pakistan’s northern areas on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining cities. The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometres (37.28 miles).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 also struck the eastern Kashmir region in India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Peshawar adjoining areas

According to EMSC, the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India.

Reuters partner ANI reported that tremors were felt in the Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India.