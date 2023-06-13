PPP’s Raza Rabbani opposes trial of May 9 rioters under Army Act

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani said on Tuesday that those involved in May 9 riots must be brought to justice, but they should not be tried under Army Act as it would have “far-reaching repercussions for the state.”

Rabbani’s comments come a day after the National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to conduct a military trial of all those involved in the May 9 riots.

During a Senate session, Senator Rabbani drew a parallel between political stability and economic stability, highlighting the current repercussions of a failed rebellion against the state.

He then turned his attention to the events of May 9, when widespread protests erupted following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan. Videos showcasing rioting and vandalism, including incidents at military installations, circulated on social media during the protests.

Consequently, the government decided to prosecute the suspects involved in the vandalism at military installations under army laws, particularly the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Addressing this matter, Senator Rabbani emphasized the need for decisive action against those who attacked military installations on May 9.

However, he warned against heading towards a situation akin to the Beer Hall Putsch led by Adolf Hitler, referencing the failed coup attempt by the Nazi Party in Germany in 1923. He stressed the importance of taking stern action within the framework of the rule of law.

Furthermore, Senator Rabbani urged political forces to follow the course determined by history. He cautioned against inadvertently glorifying vandals through excessive measures, which could lead to sympathies and support for acts of terrorism.

He believed that the “masterminds” behind the events of May 9 should also be held accountable. However, he insisted that the trial of civilians under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act should be avoided, as it would have profound implications for the state.

Senator Rabbani expressed disappointment over the National Assembly’s endorsement of military trials for the May 9 suspects, asserting that such trials were unsuitable for Parliament.