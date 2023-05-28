4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Peshawar adjoining areas

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Peshawar, Charsaddah, and adjoining areas on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Murree. No loss of life or property was reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the earthquake’s epicentre was the Hindukash region, which hit 15 kilometres underground.

Earlier in the day, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, Murree, and Upper Neelum Valley. Tremors were felt in the Sharda, Keil, Halmat, Dudhniyal and Sheikh Bela areas of Upper Neelum Valley.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake’s epicentre was the Tajikistan border and hit 223 kilometres underground.

In areas where the tremors were felt more acutely, people thronged out of their houses, praying for safety.