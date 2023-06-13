AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
EPCL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 79.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
OGDC 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 95.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.28%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Decreased By -18 (-0.43%)
BR30 14,299 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,625 Decreased By -158.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 14,717 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may dip as inflation eases, Fed meet remains key

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 11:12am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to fall marginally in the early session on Tuesday, after local retail inflation cooled to an over two-year low, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 6.99%-7.04% range, after closing at 7.0184% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

There was some reaction towards the end of the session yesterday, so we may not see any major move, but the initial trading should see yields heading lower, the trader said.

Yields eased towards the end of session on Monday, with benchmark bond ending two basis points lower, as a majority of the market had expected inflation to fall.

Retail inflation eased to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April, moving closer to the RBI’s target of 4% and staying within its 2%-6% range for the third straight month.

India bond yields seen little changed ahead of inflation data

However, economists expect inflation to pick up in near term. Last week, the RBI highlighted that it aims to reach 4% inflation, and will do “whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored.”

This had led to selloff in fixed income assets. Kotak Mahindra Bank cut its fiscal year inflation estimate to 4.9%, saying that the May print will provide further relief for the RBI and will be taken as a signal that the rate hike cycle is taking effect.

Traders now await US retail inflation data due later in the day, which would provide key guidance for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, due on Wednesday.

The odds of a pause by the US central bank currently stand at over 78%.

Traders also await a fresh supply from state debt sale later in the day, which is larger than expected for the third consecutive week.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields may dip as inflation eases, Fed meet remains key

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

MoS for reforms in pension bill

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Read more stories