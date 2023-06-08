AVN 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.36%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
DGKC 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.06%)
HUBC 68.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KEL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.85%)
MLCF 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.9%)
OGDC 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.54%)
PPL 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.49%)
PRL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.94%)
UNITY 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.69%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,190 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.53%)
BR30 14,524 Decreased By -80.7 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,913 Decreased By -229.3 (-0.54%)
KSE30 14,832 Decreased By -111.5 (-0.75%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2023 07:23am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Murree Brewery Company 
Limited                               8-Jun-23      10:00
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving 
Mills Ltd.                            8-Jun-23      10:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                               8-Jun-23      15:00
Mari Petroleum Company 
Limited                               8-Jun-23      14:30
Flying Cement Company Limited         8-Jun-23      12:00
Interloop Limited                     9-Jun-23      09:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited        10-Jun-23     14:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company 
Limited                               12-Jun-23     11:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited        12-Jun-23     15:00
Gharibwal Cement Limited              12-Jun-23     15:00
Pak Elektron Limited                  12-Jun-23     14:00
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Limited                       12-Jun-23     18:00
Service GlobalFootwear Limited        12-Jun-23     13:00
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited                               12-Jun-23     11:30
Service Industries Limited            12-Jun-23     14:00
Ghani Global Holdings Limited         12-Jun-23     12:15
Summit Bank Limited                   12-Jun-23     11:00
Ghani Global Glass Limited            12-Jun-23     11:00
Ghani Value Glass Limited             12-Jun-23     14:30
Ghani Glass Limited                   12-Jun-23     14:00
Nishat Mills Limited                  12-Jun-23     12:30
Habib Bank Limited                    12-Jun-23     10:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited                12-Jun-23     11:30
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                               12-Jun-23     11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited                               12-Jun-23     12:00
Sui Southern Gas Company 
Limited                               13-Jun-23     11:30
Macter International Limited          16-Jun-23     16:00
Olympia Mills Limited                 30-Jun-23     11:00
=========================================================

