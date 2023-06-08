Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Murree Brewery Company
Limited 8-Jun-23 10:00
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd. 8-Jun-23 10:30
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company
Limited 8-Jun-23 15:00
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited 8-Jun-23 14:30
Flying Cement Company Limited 8-Jun-23 12:00
Interloop Limited 9-Jun-23 09:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 10-Jun-23 14:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company
Limited 12-Jun-23 11:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 12-Jun-23 15:00
Gharibwal Cement Limited 12-Jun-23 15:00
Pak Elektron Limited 12-Jun-23 14:00
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited 12-Jun-23 18:00
Service GlobalFootwear Limited 12-Jun-23 13:00
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited 12-Jun-23 11:30
Service Industries Limited 12-Jun-23 14:00
Ghani Global Holdings Limited 12-Jun-23 12:15
Summit Bank Limited 12-Jun-23 11:00
Ghani Global Glass Limited 12-Jun-23 11:00
Ghani Value Glass Limited 12-Jun-23 14:30
Ghani Glass Limited 12-Jun-23 14:00
Nishat Mills Limited 12-Jun-23 12:30
Habib Bank Limited 12-Jun-23 10:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited 12-Jun-23 11:30
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited 12-Jun-23 11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited 12-Jun-23 12:00
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited 13-Jun-23 11:30
Macter International Limited 16-Jun-23 16:00
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-23 11:00
=========================================================
