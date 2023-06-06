Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee fell marginally against the US dollar, depreciating over 0.06% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being traded at 286.40, a decline of Re0.21.

On Monday, the rupee registered losses for the second straight session to settle at 286.19, or 0.18% down against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, the government of Pakistan shared some of the details of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This was confirmed by Esther Perez Ruiz, Resident Representative of IMF in Pakistan, while responding to Business Recorder questions.

She stated that IMF staff looks forward to furthering the discussions to identify spending and revenue measures that can strengthen debt sustainability prospects while increasing social spending.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in an interview with Anadolu News Agency, said on Monday he was “very hopeful” a deal will be reached with the IMF this month.

“We are still very hopeful that the IMF program will materialise. Our ninth review by the IMF will match all terms and conditions and, hopefully, we’ll have some good news this month.”

Internationally, the US dollar languished well below last week’s 2-1/2-month highs on Tuesday after unexpectedly soft US services data firmed up expectations for a rate pause at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week but clouded the policy outlook for the months ahead.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - was flat at 104.00, after a shaky few days that saw it rally to a 2 1/2-month peak at 104.70 on the final day of May, only to get knocked back by suggestions by Fed officials that they would skip a rate hike in June.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower early on Tuesday, coming off gains made the previous day as concerns about the global economic backdrop outweighed supply worries raised when Saudi Arabia announced its biggest output cut in years.

This is an intra-day update