AVN 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
BAFL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
DGKC 53.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
HUBC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.73%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
PPL 59.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.65%)
PRL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.79%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
TRG 94.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.1 (0.68%)
BR30 14,254 Increased By 176.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 227.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 14,759 Increased By 94.7 (0.65%)
Indian shares post weekly gains on Fed pause hopes

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Friday, driven by a jump in Hero MotoCorp Ltd , following strong monthly sales, while signs that the US Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hiking cycle underpinned investor sentiment. The blue-chip Nifty 50 ended 0.25% higher at 18,534.1, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.19% to 62,547.11. For the week, both indexes closed slightly higher. The Nifty is off just about 2% from all-time highs hit in December and has outperformed MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan so far this year.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 also ended 0.5% higher each and marked their tenth straight week of gains.

Easing inflation at home, stronger-than-expected economic growth data, and fast-paced expansion of India’s factory output have improved investor confidence, analysts said.

