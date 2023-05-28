6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu on Sunday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Swabi, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 223 km.

Separately, the KP disaster management authority said that tremors were felt in various parts of the province. It said the authority's control room had not received any reports of damage.

In March, at least ten people were killed and 62 injured in KP after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolted parts of the country.

According to the report issued by the Director-General of PDMA, two children, three women, and six men were among the deceased. The report said 55 houses were partially and ten were completely destroyed due to the jolts.