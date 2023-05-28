AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Youm-e-Takbeer today

Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
LAHORE: Youm-e-Takbeer marking the 25th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests, is being celebrated on Sunday (today) with a resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty with unity.

It was May 28, 1998 that led to achievement of invincible defence capabilities and ensured regional stability through power equilibrium.

To mark the day, different parties and organisations will hold rallies, public gatherings.

It may be noted that Pakistan is the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state, having the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes. On that day, the Pakistani leadership, notwithstanding external pressures and Indian hegemonic designs to tilt power balance through its nuclear tests, opted courageously in 1998 to respond, and restored the power balance in South Asia by conducting nuclear tests.

Youm-e-Takbeer, which literally means “the day when Allah’s name was exalted” regularly infuses new verve into the high soaring spirits of a nation which refused to cower down by the repeated threats of war mongering mindset in its neighourhood. Amid slogans of “Allah-o-Akbar”, Pakistan conducted its first test on May 28, 1998, at the RasKoh hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

