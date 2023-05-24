AVN 51.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.93%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
UNITY 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,115 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,052 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 41,117 Increased By 18 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,595 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
Gulf markets track Asian stocks lower amid US debt limit impasse

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 01:53pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Most major Gulf stock markets opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, and tracking weakness in Asian shares as a deadlock in US debt ceiling negotiations weighed on investor sentiment.

Representatives for President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 0.1%, in its fourth consecutive negative day, as the index was pulled down by healthcare, financial and energy stocks.

Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group and Saudi National Bank SJSC, the kingdom’s largest lender by assets, dropped 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while state oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco was down 0.3%.

Among other individual stocks, retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Company SJSC fell nearly 6% after reporting a quarterly loss on Tuesday.

Dubai’s main share index was down 0.2%, pressured by a decline in almost all sectors, with real estate and financials leading the losses. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties PJSC lost 0.9%, while Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was down 0.6%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index eased 0.4%, extending losses for a third straight session, with most of the constituent stocks trading in negative territory.

Gulf stock markets end mixed ahead of US debt talks

Qatar Islamic Bank QPSC dropped 0.5%% and heavyweight Commercial Bank PSQC lost 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index traded flat.

Gulf stock markets MENA US president Joe Biden

