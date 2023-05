BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking a slide in US and Asian peers, after negotiations over the US debt ceiling continued without a resolution nine days ahead of a potential default.

Adani stocks lift Indian shares amid caution on US debt ceiling talks

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.24% at 18,304.30 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.33% to 61,776.07.