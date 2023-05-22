Cases of May 9 attacks on military installations will be filed under army laws: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clarified on Monday that all the cases of the attacks on military installations on May 9 will be filed under the army laws, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a session in the National Assembly, the premier said: “In Mianwali, military planes were bought from the hard earnings of the nation to fight the enemy but a crowd set fire to it.

He said the rioters of the May 9 events would face trial under existing laws, stating that "no new laws would be introduced ”.

According to PM Shehbaz, General Asim Munir was transferred from the post of DG ISI in 2019 because he uncovered Imran Khan's wife's corruption.

“I say this with full responsibility that incumbent army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir when he was DG ISI, he told PM Imran that his wife was involved in corruption. He said this on the basis of facts.

The premier said that the government has no vendetta against anyone but contended that those involved in the May 9 riots will be held accountable.

“If leniency is done in this, this country won’t last,” the premier said. “This is an incident which is out of our control and is the mandate of the public.”

PM Shehbaz's statement comes a day after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that “no new military courts” are being established to try those responsible for the attacks on military installations on May 9.

“No new military courts are being established,” Asif told the media in Sialkot, adding that the law is already present in this regard.

“Courts are present and they have been working for the past 75 years continuously,” he stated.

Explaining that the government was not “snatching anyone’s basic rights”, Asif said cases will be pursued against those whose “footage, faces and identity is present that while attacking military installations”.

Asif termed the May 9 violent incidents on military installations as an “attack on Pakistan’s integrity and existence”.

Some key facts about Pakistan’s military courts

Pakistan’s Army Act of 1952 established military courts primarily to try members of the military or enemies of the state. Civilians can only be tried there under a federal government order.

Civilians accused of offences such as waging war against the armed forces or law enforcement agencies, attacking military installations or inciting mutiny, can be tried at military courts.

Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian legal system and are run by military officers. The judges are also military personnel and cases are tried at military installations.

Anyone tried under the Army Act has the right to defend themselves and a counsel of their choice.