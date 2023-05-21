AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asif says 'new military courts' will not be created for May 9 perpetrators

  • Defence minister says the courts are present and they have been working for the past 75 years continuously
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published May 21, 2023 Updated May 21, 2023 12:40pm
Follow us

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified on Sunday that "no new military courts" are being established to try those responsible for the attacks on military installations on May 9.

“No new military courts are being established," Asif told the media in Sialkot, adding that the law is already present in this regard.

"Courts are present and they have been working for the past 75 years continuously,” he stated.

Explaining that the government was not “snatching anyone’s basic rights”, Asif said cases will be pursued against those whose “footage, faces and identity is present that while attacking military installations”.

Asif termed the May 9 violent incidents on military installations as an “attack on Pakistan’s integrity and existence”.

“I strictly do not differentiate between the attack that happened at the Corps Commander house, Mianwali air base, the GHQ (Pakistan Army’s general headquarters), and the attack by India on this place (Sialkot memorial).”

The government has maintained that it will try in military courts suspects accused of attacking army installations in countrywide protests in the wake of the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month.

The defence minister's statement comes a day after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said the “legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in May 9 tragedy has commenced under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan.”

COAS, who visited Lahore on Saturday, has emphasized that the “army draws its strength from people and any effort to drive a wedge between the army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the state which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances”.

“Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation,” he added.

Some key facts about Pakistan's military courts

Pakistan's Army Act of 1952 established military courts primarily to try members of the military or enemies of the state. Civilians can only be tried there under a federal government order.

Civilians accused of offences such as waging war against the armed forces or law enforcement agencies, or attacking military installations or inciting mutiny, can be tried at military courts.

Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian legal system and are run by military officers. The judges are also military personnel and cases are tried at military installations.

Anyone tried under the Army Act has the right to defend themselves and a counsel of their choice.

Khawaja Asif COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir May 9 riots GHQ attack Lahore cantt

Comments

1000 characters
KhanRA May 21, 2023 12:43pm
We’re already living under military dictatorship in disguise.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU May 21, 2023 01:07pm
There is a difference between attacks on military installments and venting anger on military monuments. There is also a difference between the enemy and an angry mob crowd that is venting anger on political grounds and disagreement. The government is assuring that the fire keeps smoldering, this is not wise on any account. To date, no explanation has been given on why was it necessary to use Rangers to arrest IK from high court premises.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Asif says 'new military courts' will not be created for May 9 perpetrators

G7 communique: Enraged China voices ‘strong dissatisfaction’

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Five IHC judges meet CJP

Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons

Oil supply won't be affected by stricter price cap enforcement: IEA

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

G7 stiffens resolve to thwart Russia, gives Zelenskiy chance to win over fence sitters

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Read more stories