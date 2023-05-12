AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
May 12, 2023
UK’s FTSE 100 rises as energy, healthcare stocks shine, though ends week lower

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 09:33pm
Britain’s FTSE 100 index closed higher on Friday, with healthcare and energy stocks leading as oil prices rebounded and drugmaker GSK jumped, while data showed the British economy grew slightly in the first quarter of the year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, snapping a three-day losing streak.

GSK added 1.8% after the drugmaker said a Canadian provincial Supreme Court dismissed a proposed class action against heartburn drug Zantac over increased cancer risk.

The broader healthcare sector rose 0.8%.

An Office for National Statistics report showed Britain’s economy grew sluggishly in early 2023, better than the shallow recession once expected, but an unexpectedly sharp drop in output in March underscored how fragile its recovery remains.

“The GDP (figure) today is not sending out a good signal,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

“Even though there’s some confusing input points that allow enough room to overlook this initial print, it will put more pressure on the prints to come.”

British banks recovered from Thursday’s losses, gaining 0.5% a day after the country’s central bank lifted borrowing costs.

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America raised their terminal rate forecasts, with both now expecting one more interest hike from the Bank of England next month.

Energy stocks rose 0.9%, as oil prices rebounded after Thursday’s fall.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 stock index fell 0.4%.

Both London-based stock indexes end the week lower, with the FTSE 100 logging a third straight weekly drop, its longest streak of weekly losses in seven months.

Global growth concerns, particularly over China and the U.S., have recently weighed on internationally-focussed firms on the FTSE 100.

Among individual stocks, Beazley Plc jumped 3.0% on reporting a sharp jump in quarterly net premiums, lifting the non-life insurance sector up 1.2%.

FTSE 100 FTSE index UK’s FTSE 100 index

