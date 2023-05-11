AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
Pakistan

PPHI Sindh, ChildLife sign MoU to implement telemedicine services

Recorder Report Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: PPHI Sindh & ChildLife Foundation signed MoU to extend ChildLife’s telemedicine network to selected hospitals under PPHI’s control. This is another step towards the vision of “Every child within 30 minutes of quality, 24x7, emergency services across Sindh.

The MoU was signed by Javed Ali Jagirani, CEO PPHI Sindh, and Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation, on behalf of their organizations.

“We are honoured to partner with PPHI Sindh to improve the child healthcare services across Sindh. ChildLife introduced the telemedicine model of emergency care to reach out to the children in remote areas of Sindh. It bridges the gaps of access and improves quality as senior child specialists provide teleconsultation 24x7.

Alhamdullilah, to-date ChildLife has implemented its telemedicine model across 87 district and tehsil hospitals of Sindh with the support of Sindh Government. Our aim is to spread the model across all secondary care public hospitals of Pakistan,” said Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation.

mou ChildLife Foundation Dr Ahson Rabbani Javed Ali Jagirani Ahson Rabbani PPHI Sindh

