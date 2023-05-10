AVN 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.36%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
KAPCO 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.16%)
OGDC 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.77%)
PAEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
PPL 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.8%)
BR30 14,442 Decreased By -155.6 (-1.07%)
KSE100 41,151 Decreased By -223.1 (-0.54%)
KSE30 14,750 Decreased By -189.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nearly 1,000 arrested in Punjab after protests: police

AFP Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 01:55pm
<p>Police fire teargas shells towards PTI activist and supporters of former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore. Photo: AFP</p>

Police fire teargas shells towards PTI activist and supporters of former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Follow us

LAHORE: Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab, the country’s most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, police said Wednesday.

Imran Khan presented at Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad today

“Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province,” officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.

Also read:

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters
Public View May 10, 2023 01:57pm
While countries are working towards establishing and open new markets for their country's businesses, to create economic activities for their people... we are after looting and arresting ours...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Nearly 1,000 arrested in Punjab after protests: police

PTI's Asad Umar arrested from IHC

Govt has no vendetta against Imran Khan: Ahsan Iqbal

India, Canada aim to seal trade pact this year

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

Oil falls on surprise increase to US inventories

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinians say

IK’s arrest triggers outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

Read more stories