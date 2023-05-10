EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

ISLAMABAD: European Union has emphasised restraint and sincere dialogue to address Pakistan’s challenges following the government of Pakistan arrested former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, Nabila Massrali, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU stated that in the context of Tuesday’s arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the European Union emphasises that in such difficult and tense times, restraint and cool-headedness are needed.

“Pakistan’s challenges can only be addressed and its pathway can only be determined by Pakistanis themselves, through sincere dialogue and in line with the rule of law,” the EU spokesperson said.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas has to delete his earlier Twitter message which he had posted on the social media platform, expressing his concern over Imran Khan’s arrest. “Previous tweet has been deleted to avoid any misinterpretation that we take a side, given the overall escalation in rhetoric. We chose our words carefully and do not condone anyone exploiting that,” the German ambassador said in a tweet.

In his earlier tweet which he later deleted, the German envoy stated: “Concerned about pictures circulating of Imran Khan’s arrest today. Crucial to ensure highest standards of rule of law in judicial cases and avoid over exaggeration. To all: Stay calm on all sides for the sake of Pakistan and prioritize dialogue to work towards progress together!”

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) on a warrant issued for his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

With the arrest of the PTI chairman, countrywide violent protests erupted as PTI workers took to the streets and reports of violence and sabotage were coming from various cities of the country.

