Intra-day update: rupee remains at the receiving end against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered further losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.41% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:15am, the currency was being quoted at 286, a decrease of Rs1.16.

The rupee had also sustained losses against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 284.84 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday arrangements had been made to repay or roll over this fiscal year’s $3.7 billion debt.

“This should not be any cause of concern as arrangements have been made for the rollover/repayment of this debt,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan’s economy has been in turmoil for months due to an acute balance of payment crisis, with its central bank reserves falling to cover just a month of controlled imports. There have been concerns the South Asian country could face a default on its external payment obligations, especially if it fails to resume an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal, which it has been trying to negotiate since February.

Internationally, the US dollar weakened broadly on Wednesday after US President Joe Biden and top lawmakers failed to break a deadlock on the debt ceiling crisis, though currency moves were marginal amid caution ahead of US inflation data later in the day.

Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy remained divided over raising the $31.4 trillion US debt limit following talks on Tuesday, with just weeks to go before the United States may be forced into an unprecedented default.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.07% lower at 101.55.

Oil prices, a key currency indicator, dipped on Wednesday, stalling a three-day rally, as an unexpected rise in US oil inventories sparked demand concerns, while investors awaited US inflation data to gauge the next rate decision in the top oil consuming nation.

