Elahi slams arrest of IK

LAHORE: Slamming the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, central president of PTI Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that his arrest could not take place without the instructions of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and ‘their protégé’ Rana Sanaullah.

Those who are doing all this against Imran Khan should understand that now the nation is with Imran Khan; youth, women, students, civil society and all patriotic Pakistanis are standing with Imran Khan, he said. He added: “The political future of the perpetrators will be ruined and they will have no place to hide their faces.”

Elahi said that Imran Khan’s message is that all people should protest peacefully; Imran Khan had appeared in court for bail, arresting him is tantamount to breaking the law.

