AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.87%)
BAFL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.41%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
HUBC 70.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.74%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.3%)
NETSOL 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
OGDC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-4.97%)
PAEL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.85%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.97%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.74%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.61%)
TRG 105.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.98%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.94%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -73.9 (-1.72%)
BR30 14,678 Decreased By -378.3 (-2.51%)
KSE100 41,903 Decreased By -339.3 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,123 Decreased By -284.6 (-1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 22 dead after India boat capsizes

AFP Published 08 May, 2023 11:56am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MALAPPURAM: At least 22 people died when a double-decker tourist boat capsized in India’s southern state of Kerala, officials said Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Rescue operations were ongoing.

Dozens of people searched for survivors in and around the stricken vessel during the night, which was partially submerged. Some used ropes to stabilise the vessel while others were in the water, looking inside the boat’s windows.

“We have recovered 22 bodies, including 15 females and seven males. There are around six people in the hospital. Rescue operations are on,” a police officer from Tanur police station told AFP.

There were around 30 people on board, the officer added.

Local publication Onmanorama reported that 11 people, from a family, including three children, had died in the accident.

Two dead after MiG jet crashes in India

The state’s sports and fisheries minister V. Abdurahiman, who was helping to coordinate rescue efforts, said most of the victims were children on school holidays.

More than 30 people were believed to be on the vessel at the time of the incident.

Abdurahiman said four people were taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Survivors told local media that many of the passengers were not wearing life jackets.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, adding that the next of kin of each victim would be entitled to compensation.

It was not immediately clear why the boat capsized.

India Kerala tourist boat Indian boat

Comments

1000 characters

At least 22 dead after India boat capsizes

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories