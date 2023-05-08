AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.87%)
BAFL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.41%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
HUBC 70.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.74%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.3%)
NETSOL 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
OGDC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-4.97%)
PAEL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.85%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.97%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.74%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.61%)
TRG 105.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.98%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.94%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -73.9 (-1.72%)
BR30 14,678 Decreased By -378.3 (-2.51%)
KSE100 41,903 Decreased By -339.3 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,123 Decreased By -284.6 (-1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two dead after MiG jet crashes in India

AFP Published 08 May, 2023 11:35am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Two people died after a MiG-21 military aircraft crashed onto a house in India on Monday, police said.

“Pilot has been rescued safely. The MiG crashed on a house. Two people have died. Three people have been injured,” police officer Sudhir Chaudhary told AFP after the crash in the western state of Rajasthan.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the accident and that the pilot ejected.

“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning,” the IAF tweeted.

“The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025: report

Russian-made MiG-21 jets first entered Indian service in the 1960s and for decades served as the backbone of the country’s air force.

Numerous crashes in the past few decades, however, have led to the planes being dubbed “flying coffins” because of their poor safety record.

military aircraft MiG jet crashes Indian jet

Comments

1000 characters

Two dead after MiG jet crashes in India

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories