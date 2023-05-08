Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 07, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 08, 2023)....
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 07, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 08, 2023).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 34-20 (°C) 01-00 (%) 35-21 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 43-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 24-13 (°C) 63-00 (%) 25-12 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 31-18 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 34-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 26-10 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 30-11 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 29-16 (°C) 02-00 (%) 32-16 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:05 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:50 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments