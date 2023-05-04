AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
May 04, 2023
Rules violation: SBP cancel EC’s licence

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
KARACHI: The State Bank or Pakistan (SBP) has announced cancellation of the licence issued to M/s Mega Currency Exchange Company ‘B’ (Pvt) Limited for noncompliance of rules and regulations.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday cancelled the authorization/license of M/s Mega Currency Exchange Company ‘B’ (Pvt) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations.

Therefore, the aforesaid exchange company, including its head office and branches can no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange-related business activity.

