Rules violation: SBP cancel EC’s licence

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday cancelled the authorization/license of M/s Mega Currency Exchange Company ‘B’ (Pvt) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations.

Therefore, the aforesaid exchange company, including its head office and branches can no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange-related business activity.

