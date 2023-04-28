KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (April 27, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 27-04-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Creative Cap. Sec M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 20,000 26.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 26.50 Adam Sec. Adam Usman Sec Tariq Corporation 25,000 12.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 12.50 Topline Sec. Intermarket Sec. Universal Network 40,000 65.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 65.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 85,000 =================================================================================================================

