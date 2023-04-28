KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (April 27, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 27-04-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Creative Cap. Sec M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 20,000 26.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 26.50
Adam Sec. Adam Usman Sec Tariq Corporation 25,000 12.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 12.50
Topline Sec. Intermarket Sec. Universal Network 40,000 65.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 65.00
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 85,000
=================================================================================================================
