Putin praises Erdogan ahead of key polls

MOSCOW: Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership ahead of a key election in the NATO country.

Erdogan, 69, suspended all campaigning for Turkiye’s pivotal May 14 election after getting sick while conducting a live TV interview on Tuesday.

Putin spoke virtually at the launch of a Russian-built nuclear plant in Turkiye, using the opportunity to heap praise on Erdogan, saying Moscow was ready to “extend the hand of friendship”.

The Russian leader said that the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Turkiye’s first, was a “convincing example of how much you, Mr. President Erdogan, are doing for your country, for the growth of its economy, for all Turkish citizens”.

“I want to say it straight: you know how to set ambitious goals and are confidently moving towards their implementation,” Putin added.

He stressed that Russia was one of the first countries to send rescue teams and medical personnel to Turkiye in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in February.

“We are always ready to extend the hand of friendship to our Turkish partners,” Putin added.

Putin, who has sought to strengthen ties with Erdogan amid a deepening confrontation with the West, said the Turkish leader had done a lot for bilateral ties.

“The president personally pays great attention to the expansion of Russian-Turkish relations,” he said.

“We certainly support this inclination and are convinced that close cooperation and partnership between Russia and Turkiye are mutually beneficial.”

He also hailed the opening of the nuclear plant, describing it as a “flagship” project that would cement relations.

“This is a flagship project and it brings both mutual economic benefits and, of course, helps to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between our two states.”