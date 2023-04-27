AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin praises Erdogan ahead of key polls

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2023 09:45pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership ahead of a key election in the NATO country.

Erdogan, 69, suspended all campaigning for Turkiye’s pivotal May 14 election after getting sick while conducting a live TV interview on Tuesday.

Putin spoke virtually at the launch of a Russian-built nuclear plant in Turkiye, using the opportunity to heap praise on Erdogan, saying Moscow was ready to “extend the hand of friendship”.

The Russian leader said that the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Turkiye’s first, was a “convincing example of how much you, Mr. President Erdogan, are doing for your country, for the growth of its economy, for all Turkish citizens”.

“I want to say it straight: you know how to set ambitious goals and are confidently moving towards their implementation,” Putin added.

He stressed that Russia was one of the first countries to send rescue teams and medical personnel to Turkiye in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in February.

“We are always ready to extend the hand of friendship to our Turkish partners,” Putin added.

Putin, who has sought to strengthen ties with Erdogan amid a deepening confrontation with the West, said the Turkish leader had done a lot for bilateral ties.

“The president personally pays great attention to the expansion of Russian-Turkish relations,” he said.

“We certainly support this inclination and are convinced that close cooperation and partnership between Russia and Turkiye are mutually beneficial.”

He also hailed the opening of the nuclear plant, describing it as a “flagship” project that would cement relations.

“This is a flagship project and it brings both mutual economic benefits and, of course, helps to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between our two states.”

Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin

Comments

1000 characters

Putin praises Erdogan ahead of key polls

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Govt, PTI talks underway at Parliament House to discuss elections stalemate

Elections delay case: CJP says top court can’t force govt to hold dialogue with opposition

SBP-held forex reserves rise $30mn, now stand at $4.46bn

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Aided by robust financial results, KSE-100 rises 0.89%

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

JUI-F will not be part of talks with PTI: Fazlur Rehman

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

OGDC’s profit-after-tax jumps 50% YoY in third quarter

Read more stories