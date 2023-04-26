Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raducanu hit by another injury pulls out of Madrid Open

AFP Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:18pm
Follow us

MADRID: Emma Raducanu is set to drop out of the top 100 less than two years since her shock win in the US Open after pulling out of the Madrid Open on Wednesday with a hand injury hours before her first match.

The 20-year-old Briton, currently world number 85, was poised to face Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova in the Spanish capital, ahead of a potential clash with world number one Iga Swiatek in the second round.

The Briton was replaced by Austrian lucky loser Julia Grabher.

Raducanu has been beset by health problems this year, suffering from a wrist injury during her first round defeat by Bianca Andreescu in the Miami Open in March.

“I’m able to play in the short-term, but the current solutions aren’t very viable long-term,” said Raducanu after defeat in Miami.

Raducanu, who has also suffered from tonsillitis, has only played 10 matches this season and won five.

She withdrew from events in Auckland and Austin earlier this year and will now be targeting Rome and the French Open, which starts May 28.

Raducanu had told reporters in Madrid her wrist was “OK” amid a tense news conference Tuesday.

Since becoming the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam, Raducanu has burned through a string of coaches, currently working with Sebastian Sachs.

Emma Raducanu

Comments

1000 characters

Raducanu hit by another injury pulls out of Madrid Open

NA session underway with important decisions on cards

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in post-Eid session

UAE investor acquires majority shareholding, management control of Summit Bank

PTI reassigns election tickets on 21 Punjab seats

COAS Munir, Chinese army commander agree to boost military cooperation

KSE-100 fails to sustain gain, ends post-Eid session flat

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Ten policemen, driver killed in central India blast; Maoists suspected

China’s Xi holds call with Ukraine’s Zelensky

Read more stories