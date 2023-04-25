Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity stocks push FTSE 100 lower; Whitbread shines

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 09:39pm
Follow us

London’s FTSE 100 closed down on Tuesday, logging its worst performance in April as commodity-linked stocks were a drag, while investors swarmed shares of Whitbread after it raised its dividend.

The Premier Inn owner rose 4.3% and hit over a one-year high after it more than doubled its annual dividend from a year ago, and said it expected strong demand during the weekend of King Charles’ coronation.

“The biggest impact (of the coronation) is going to be from tourism,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

London’s FTSE 100 ends up for fifth straight week

“Premier Inn with its huge variety of locations is in a really good position to grab a huge chunk of that business.”

The travel and leisure sector housing the stock added 0.8%, hitting its highest levels in over a year.

However, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% weighed down by a 3.3% drop in industrial miners as copper prices fell.

Energy firms shed 1.2% as crude oil futures slid below 2%.

Bucking the trend, shares of healthcare stocks and utilities gained as the pound declined.

The FTSE 100 started the week on a tepid note, with markets in a wait-and-see mode to assess the impact of monetary tightening on company earnings.

In recent weeks, investors have been flocking towards recession-insured sectors like healthcare and utilities and cyclicals such as commodity-linked sectors have largely underperformed.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.1%, with shares of Travis Perkins down 2.8% on a weak new house building forecast.

Associated British Foods lost 4.2% following a fall in first-half profit, and cautioned on the resilience of consumer spending amid inflation.

Anglo American reported upbeat quarterly production numbers. However, its shares were down with the broader sector.

Meanwhile, data showed Britain recorded a bigger-than-expected budget deficit of 21.53 billion pounds

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Commodity stocks push FTSE 100 lower; Whitbread shines

Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

China assures Pakistan of continued support

Oil dips $2 as economic uncertainty outweighs China optimism

PM Shehbaz summons PML-N's parliamentary meeting tomorrow

700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

Pakistan confirms first case of monkeypox

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

WHO says contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Read more stories