AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Indian shares muted on risk aversion amid Q4 earnings

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 10:08am
BENGALURU: Indian shares were muted on Friday, as investors remained cautious after a weak revenue outlook from HCLTech Ltd and ahead of the quarterly earnings of the country’s top firm by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.15% to 17,598.50, as of 10:31 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.11%. Both indexes are on course to log weekly losses. Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined.

India’s third-largest IT firm by revenue, HCLTech, rose as much as 3.52% after reporting a rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on Thursday.

But caution over the IT sector prevailed as the company forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for FY2024 on spending cuts and project ramp-downs.

IT stocks, which are currently up 0.2%, have led the recent slide in the markets, following the weak earnings reports from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is down over 1% so far this week, while the heavyweight IT has lost 6%.

Investors also awaited Reliance’s quarterly results, due post market hours on Friday. Analysts expected markets to remain choppy in the near term, as earnings trickle in.

“The Nifty patterns suggest that major decline is unlikely as long as the benchmark traded above the immediate support level of 17,550,” said analysts at brokerage SMIFS Ltd.

Indian shares subdued on caution ahead of key earnings

“Time is ripe to accumulate quality stocks which have shown resilience during the recent corrective move,” Ajit Mishra, vice president - technical research at Religare Broking said.

Among individual stocks, Cyient Ltd surged over 9% after reporting a 48% rise in revenue in the March quarter on a strong deal pipeline. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd lost 8% after reporting a widened consolidated net loss in the fourth quarter.

Indian shares

