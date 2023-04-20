AVN 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.01%)
RBNZ Q1 sectoral factor model inflation +5.7% y/y

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 11:18am
WELLINGTON: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation rose 5.7% year-on-year in the first quarter.

The country’s official statistics agency earlier in the day released figures that showed the consumer price index at 6.7% - lower than economists and the central bank had forecast but still at historically high levels.

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of keeping inflation within its target range of 1% to 3%.

