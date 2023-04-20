‘PPP leadership always believes in negotiations’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that its leadership believes that the door of negotiations should never be closed.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s spokesman Zulfikar Ali Bader Wednesday said PPP always believed in political consultation and believed in dialogue and also took decisions with mutual consultation with all political forces, which was the beauty of democracy.

“Due to non-negotiations and lack of communication among the political parties, polarisation is increasing among the people as negotiations are the only solution to reduce polarisation among the public which is the need of the hour. In the current situation today if Iran and Saudi Arabia can solve their problems by sitting at the negotiating table, so why not all of us should follow this path,” he said.

He said in a statement the PPP and its leadership believed that the door of negotiations should never be closed.

He said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would try his best to convince all the stakeholders in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to come to the table of dialogue and bring Pakistan and its people out of crises.

He said the interesting thing was that the popular vote was considered as the winning vote, while in reality there was a difference between the popular vote and the winning vote.

He said the reality could be judged when all the political parties would be going to an election and they find out that there were many ground realities and factors involved in the winning vote which defeated the popular vote.

He said there were many examples in the past between the winning and popular vote and the recent municipal elections in Karachi were a testament to that fact. “The reality of the popular vote starts to become evident after the election campaign starts and so far no one has started an election campaign,” he said.

He said Bilawal mentioned some time ago on the floor of the National Assembly that “after we passed the 18th Amendment we were pressurised and were blackmailed on the reason that 18th Amendment will be abolished by the court. After which the 19th Amendment was passed and the discretionary power of the Parliament was transferred to the Supreme Judicial Council and today we realise this mistake,” he said.

