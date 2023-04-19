AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
Most Gulf markets in red ahead of Eid break, interest rate hike worries

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:16pm
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday in thin trade ahead of Eid al-Fitr holidays and weighed by concerns around interest rate hikes, with the Dubai index leading the losses.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to have one more interest rate rise in store, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday, as the central bank continues to battle inflation.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Dubai’s main share index declined 1.2%, dragged down by a 5.2% slide in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority as the stock traded ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended flat.

Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for at least three days in most Gulf countries.

The Qatari index fell 0.1%, declining for a sixth consecutive session, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 2.3%.

Most Gulf markets end lower ahead of Eid break

The Qatari bourse maintained its downtrend with uncertainties around the developments in natural gas markets affecting confidence, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

“Investors were also concerned about the global economic developments and the resilient inflation levels in Europe. Tighter monetary policies could affect demand for energy products and the local economy.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue chip index finished 0.1% lower, as profit-taking continues.

According to Negm, international investors continue to drive selling pressures with these investors in particular taking a more cautious approach following global developments and local risks.

Saudi was close for Eid

===================================
 ABU DHABI      was flat at 9,634
 DUBAI          down 1.2% to 3,471
 QATAR          eased 0.1% to 9,948
 EGYPT          down 0.1% to 17,516
 BAHRAIN        added 0.1% to 1,885
 OMAN           lost 0.1% to 4,743
 KUWAIT         fell 0.1% to 7,896
===================================
