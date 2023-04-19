AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
Apr 19, 2023
Priyanka Chopra credits Bollywood background for action in upcoming series ‘Citadel’

  • Series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28
BR Life & Style Published 19 Apr, 2023 05:41pm
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed how she carried out most of the action scenes herself for her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ in an interview with DNA magazine on Tuesday.

Crediting her background in Bollywood’s action films, Chopra also shared the action sequences she performed on the show were very different from what she had done before.

“I come from the background of doing action films. I have done action films in Bollywood as well. So, I have a lot of confidence in myself when I go toe-to-toe with an amazing stunt team,” said Chopra.

“The stunt team for Citadel comes from the Russo Brothers, who have worked with the best in the business. I learned a lot from them. I am not arrogant. I don’t walk in that I have done so many films so I know everything. I like learning, especially when someone has more experience than me, I like to absorb everything,” she was quoted as saying.

‘Citadel’ held its red-carpet premiere in London on Tuesday and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The series is being helmed by The Russo Brothers and also features Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

‘Citadel’ follows the story of two elite agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), who build new lives under new identities after narrowly escaping their lives from the independent global spy agency Citadel.

However, they are tracked down by their former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs their help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

At an earlier press meet, Richard Madden said he would be honoured to work in a Bollywood film, while Chopra talked about how her criteria for choosing projects have changed with time.

The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Prime Video globally on April 28 in 40 languages, with more episodes to follow later.

