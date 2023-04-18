Elahi terms hike in petrol price ‘brutal’

LAHORE: Terming hike in petrol price as brutal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that incompetent rulers are sucking the blood of the people to please the IMF.

Talking to the former legislators including Rana Muhammad Nazir and Sonia Shah, Elahi said that inept rulers have no right to legislate; they are conspiring against the Supreme Court and calling cabinet meetings. “I had already said that Ishaq Dar is an incompetent finance minister.

Dar laid down in front of the IMF but still they are not ready to trust him, if Ishaq Dar does not understand anything then he should learn from Shaukat Tarin,” Elahi said.

He expressed displeasure over Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s threat to take to streets against the judiciary. Maulana should avoid such irresponsible and provocative talk against judiciary, Elahi said, adding: “JUI Chief should know that the nation stands with the decisions of Judiciary with full force.”

