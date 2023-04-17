AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Saudi leads most Gulf markets higher; Qatar retreats

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:48pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday as oil prices hold above $85 a barrel with the Saudi index hitting its highest since November.

Crude prices were steady as investors eyed Chinese first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) due on Tuesday for signs of demand recovery in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

The data is expected to be positive for commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasting it will account for most of 2023 demand growth.

Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 1.2%, hitting its highest since November, buoyed by a 4.7% jump in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The Saudi stock market continued to extend gains, supported by positive sentiment and strong local fundamentals, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA. “However, the main index could be exposed to some price corrections if investors move to secure their gains at the next open.”

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 2.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.2% higher.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-biggest lender, reported a 27% rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by higher net interest and non-interest income. Shares in the lender were flat.

The Qatari index retreated 0.6%, hit by a 2.3% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar. The Egyptian bourse was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.2% to 11,154

ABU DHABI up 0.6% to 3,514

DUBAI down 0.1% to 2,539

QATAR dropped 0.6% to 9,999

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,884

OMAN rose 0.3% to 4,772

KUWAIT added 0.9% to 7,874

