AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
EFU General Insurance Limited    8-Apr-23     14-Apr-23     55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited          10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23     950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                        11-Apr-23    17-Apr-23                                    17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro 
Pakistan Limited                 11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
Pak S uzuki Motor Co. Ltd        11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                      12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                        13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23                                    19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited            13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited               14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23     NIL                            20-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited #     14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23                                    20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                          10-Apr-23    24-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                          19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited             13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited          18-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited             19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited      19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited        19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                     20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited          13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF)    18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     5% (F)         13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                          18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd       19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                          19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Company Limited                  19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited        20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd)         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited       20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.     20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited           20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                          21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited            21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba ***                     21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Company 
Limited                          25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     750% (F)       19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT                 25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     4.5% (iii)     19-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear Limited   18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited       18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage 
Cans Limited                     20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited    20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                          20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                 20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited             21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD      21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance 
Company Limited                  21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                          21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited        21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance 
Company Limited                  22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited               22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited          22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     Nil                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                 22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                          22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     Nil                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited    19-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     200% (F)
10% (b)                          17-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company     21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                   22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance 
Company Limited                  23-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     NIL                            29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited        23-Apr-23    30-Apr-23     NIL                            30-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #        25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                  02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        26-Apr-23    02-05-2023    NIL                           02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                        26-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                  02-05-2023
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited      21-Apr-23    03-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited           27-Apr-23    04-05-2023    NIL                           04-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #        27-Apr-23    04-05-2023                                  04-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited      02-05-2023   09-05-2023    NIL                           09-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited #                        05-05-2023   11-05-2023                                  11-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                          18-05-2023   24-05-2023    NIL                           24-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited       24-05-2023   30-05-2023    NIL                           30-05-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

NA too rejects eight-judge larger bench

ECP reacts to President’s remark

PM accuses Imran of imperilling foreign policy interests

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

Read more stories