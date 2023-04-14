KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
EFU General Insurance Limited 8-Apr-23 14-Apr-23 55% (F) 6-Apr-23 14-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited # 11-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
Pak S uzuki Motor Co. Ltd 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
AGP Limited 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited # 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib
Limited 10-Apr-23 24-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 40% (F) 17-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 18-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 25% (B) 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 45% (F) 11-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 5% (F) 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 5% (F) 5% (B) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company
Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited
(Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company
Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan)
Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 6% (F) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
East West Insurance Company
Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba *** 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Company
Limited 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 4.5% (iii) 19-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 10% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Service Industries Limited 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 50% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company
Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 35% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Packages Limited 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 7.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank
Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance
Limited 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)
10% (b) 17-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^ 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited 23-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 NIL 29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited 23-Apr-23 30-Apr-23 NIL 30-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 NIL 02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills
Limited # 26-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023
(KELSC5) K-Electric Limited 21-Apr-23 03-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 NIL 04-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited # 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 04-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 02-05-2023 09-05-2023 NIL 09-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products
Limited # 05-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book closure for Demerger ***
Book closure for Acquisition ^^
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
