AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.83%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
DGKC 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-7.66%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 86.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
PPL 67.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 109.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 1,503.00 Increased By ▲ 0.2%

Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

BR Web Desk Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 02:30pm
Follow us

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s top energy companies, has entered into an agreement with Orient Petroleum Inc (OPI), an exploration and production company, for the provision of Early Production Facilities (EPF) on a turn-key basis for Shewa-I Discovery in Waziristan Block.

MARI shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

OPI will “provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a period of twenty-four months from the start of production,” read the notice. The contract also has a provision for MARI to purchase the EPF equipment.

Mari Petroleum commences gas supply from SGPC to Sui Northern

Last year in June, MARI announced the discovery of gas & condensate at Shewa-I (formerly Bannu West-l) Exploration Well drilled in the Waziristan (formerly Bannu West) Block, KP Province.

MARI is the operator of Waziristan Block with 55% working interest; whereas OGDCL and OPI are joint venture partners having working interest of 35% and 10% respectively.

The development comes as Pakistan faces an energy crunch as its reserves continue to deplete, while the country struggles to obtain fuel cargoes.

The economy remains engulfed in a balance of payment-crisis with the country’s central bank foreign exchange reserves standing at a mere $4.2 billion, not enough to cover a month of imports.

Meanwhile, authorities in Islamabad have imposed stringent import curbs that have dented industrial activity in the country.

forex OGDCL PSX forex reserves mari Orient Petroleum Inc

Comments

1000 characters

Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

India opens new investigation into BBC in widening crackdown

Full-strength Pakistan to bring ‘A game’ against depleted New Zealand

World Bank recognises grim spectre of food price rise

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Read more stories