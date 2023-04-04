AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday gave its approval for recovery of additional amount of Rs 20 billion from KE consumers within three months through imposition of two QTAs of up to Rs 4.45 per unit as the government has reduced its subsidy.

The power regulator comprising Chairman, Tauseef H Farooqi, Member Sindh, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member Balochistan, Mathar Niaz Rana and Member Punjab, Amina Ahmed officiated the public hearing. Power Division, which submitted Motion on Federal Government, was represented by Joint Secretary (Power Finance) Finance Division, Mehfooz Bhatti along with Naveed Qaisar from CPPA-G.

Power Division has filed two Motions for application of adjustment of QTAs to KE consumers which are as follow: (i) Rs 1.5547 per unit to be applied on consumption of July-August and September 2022 to be recovered in April, May and June 2023; and (ii) Rs 1.48 per unit to Rs 4.45 per unit for different consumer categories to be applied on consumption of February and March 2023 to be recovered in April and May 2023.

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), which was represented by Tanveer Barry, rejected the proposal of federal government and requested Nepra, which itself claims it is a post office, to also side with the business community. The proposed increase for industry is Rs 6 per unit under the garb of QTA previous adjustments.

Arif Bilwani, another intervener, opined that if Nepra allows Federal Government’s Motion, it will be violation of Supreme Court decision. He also hinted that the decision would be challenged in the court.

Naveed explained that the government had increased tariff of Discos which was charged from July to September 2022. Nepra had determined KE’s tariff of Rs 43 per unit. It is now up to the government to extend or reduce amount of subsidy already being given to the consumers.

“Multiple times we can request the Authority to revise the KE’s tariff through Federal Government Motion as a substantial subsidy is being given to KE consumers. Whatever the government decides with respect to subsidy we will file a fresh Motion,” said Naveed.

He maintained that average tariff of domestic consumers is Rs 43 per unit. However, the government was charging Rs 7 per unit from protected domestic consumers using up to 200 units monthly who are 40 per cent of total domestic consumers. The remaining difference is being picked up through subsidy. It was noted that KE consumers are well aware that they are charged Discos tariff.

He further stated that no one is paying Rs 43 per unit. KE’s base tariff is Rs 28.23 per unit as after addition of new QTA adjustments it would be Rs 33.54 per unit. However, Discos tariff will be Rs 28.30 per unit which implies KE’s tariff would be higher by Rs 5.25 per unit for three months.

It was revealed that the government is also extending subsidy to industry of Karachi to equate them with consumers in other parts of the country.

Naveed explained as per Nepra’s decision of June 2022, subsidy of Rs 147 billion is being given to domestic consumers of KE, Rs 26 billion to commercial consumers, Rs 6 billion to schools, colleges, mosques, dispensaries, industrial consumers are receiving Rs 101 billion, housing societies Rs 7 billion, and agriculture consumers Rs 2.8 billion.

After removing QTAs, the amount of net subsidy will stand at Rs 150 billion for consumers of Karachi if tariff remains the same, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KE nepra Power Division (PD) KE consumers QTAs

Comments

1000 characters

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories