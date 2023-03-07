Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the Hajj Policy for 2023 with foreign exchange cover of US$ 90 million and decided to provide Rs12 billion for conducting the 7th Population and Housing Census in the country.

The meeting of the ECC presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar considered and approved a summary moved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Hajj Policy-2023. The ECC agreed to provide foreign exchange cover of US$ 90 million.

The meeting was informed that the foreign exchange cover required for this year’s government Hajj Scheme is US$ 284 million and the matching rupee cover against this allocation would be provided from the Pilgrims Welfare Fund (PWF) Hajj collection account of the ministry. If the full quota of the government sponsorship scheme is utilized, then its dues will amount to US$ 194 million as the intending pilgrims of the sponsorship scheme will deposit total Hajj dues including airfare and service charges in foreign exchange. In that case, US$ 90 million will be required from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Finance Division, in consultation with the SBP, will devise a mechanism for remitting the foreign exchange collected through government and private Hajj schemes, to the KSA for payment of Hajj expenditures

The ECC was informed that as per policy, the Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan for the year 2023 is 179,210 would be distributed between the government and private Hajj schemes at a ratio of 50:50. Out of the government and private Hajj schemes, a quota of 50 per cent each shall be reserved for sponsorship scheme. For the year 2023, a tentative Hajj package for the northern region is Rs1,175,000 and for the south region is Rs1,165,000.

The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant(TSG) of Rs12 billion in favour of the Planning Commission for the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census against the requested Rs24 billion.

The meeting was informed that the Finance Division was requested for allocation of Rs34 billion for the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census and Rs10 billion were released by the Finance Division during the fiscal year 2021-22 and 2022-23. The meeting was further informed that a TSG/supplementary grant (SG) of Rs24 billion is required to clear pending liabilities of the Nadra, Armed Forces. District Administration, Suparco, NTC as well as for census operational activities and payment to staff involved in census operations for services rendered.

The meeting also approved Rs3,244 million in favour of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety for National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP), a joint venture of the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the government. The meeting was informed that during the fiscal year, 2022-2023, the IFAD has transferred US$ 21.427 million to the government for implementation of the NPGP, out of which, US$ 6.811 already utilised against the available budget. While for the remaining US$ 14.616 million available in the NPGP assignment account.

The ECC deferred a summary presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on urea fertiliser requirement for the year, 2023, with direction to incorporate the recommendations of the committee framed by the ECC on the gas distribution plan headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The ECC also deferred another summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production on Solar Panel and Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy-2023 with the direction to review and revise the proposed policy considering inputs from all stakeholders. The ECC meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, former prime minister and MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries, and concerned officials.

