LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets climbed at the start of trading Friday as official data showed better-than-expected UK growth and slowing inflation in France.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.1 percent to 7,628.03 points.

European stocks rally as banking worries subside

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index advanced 0.3 percent to 7,285.79 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.3 percent to 15,561.26.