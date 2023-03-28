AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
East West Insurance    31.12.2022     Nil          388.101          2.22       27.04.2023    21.04.2023 to
Company Limited        Year Ended                                              11.30.P.M.       27.04.2023
                                                                               AGM
Zephyr Textiles                                                                13.04.2023    05.04.2023 to
Limited*                                                                        10.30.P.M       13.04.2023
                                                                               EOGM
Packages Limited       31.12.2022     275% (F)     3867.758         41.24**    28.04.2023    20.04.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year Ended                                              10.30.P.M.       28.04.2023
                                                                               AGM
Atlas Insurance        31.12.2022     45% (F)      719.319          7.70       27.04.2023    13.04.2023 to
Ltd                    Year Ended                                              02.00.P.M.       27.04.2023
                                                                               AGM
==========================================================================================================

