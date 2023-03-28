Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
East West Insurance 31.12.2022 Nil 388.101 2.22 27.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year Ended 11.30.P.M. 27.04.2023
AGM
Zephyr Textiles 13.04.2023 05.04.2023 to
Limited* 10.30.P.M 13.04.2023
EOGM
Packages Limited 31.12.2022 275% (F) 3867.758 41.24** 28.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year Ended 10.30.P.M. 28.04.2023
AGM
Atlas Insurance 31.12.2022 45% (F) 719.319 7.70 27.04.2023 13.04.2023 to
Ltd Year Ended 02.00.P.M. 27.04.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
