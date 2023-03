PESHAWAR: Two children on Saturday were killed in a roof collapse incident in the Sher Garh area of Takht Bhai.

According to rescue sources, the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Shergarh, trapping two children under the rubble.

Rescue workers and locals retrieved the children’s bodies after hectic efforts and rushed them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.