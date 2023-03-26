LDA Shopping Arena to be launched soon

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that the ‘Walk–N-Shop LDA Shopping Arena’ would be launched soon, which would be built on a private sector model.

While chairing a meeting held here on Saturday to review the project, the LDA DG further said that it would be a state-of-the-art shopping arena in the city. “This shopping arena was a very attractive opportunity for investors in the city,” he said and directed the concerned team to put the project for auction next month.

On this occasion, the concerned officials briefed the meeting that this ‘Walk-N-Shop LDA shopping arena’ has been built on 130 kanal near Main Boulevard of Johar Town.

Ground plus one (two-storey) shopping arena was unique among all the shopping malls of Punjab. It has a parking space for more than 500 vehicles and 500 bikes.

