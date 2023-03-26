LGH holds seminar: Diabetes, blood pressure major causes of kidney failure: experts

LAHORE: Kidneys are priceless gifts of Allah Almighty which cannot be replaced as if kidneys stop working in the human body, the increasing amount of irregular substances including urea in the blood quickly destroy everything.

Blood pressure and diabetes are major causes of kidney failure, so it is necessary to take preventive measures to maintain the proper health of the kidneys.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing an awareness seminar held here at Lahore General Hospital on the topic of ‘Kidney Health and Our Responsibility’.

Prof of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, and In-charge Nephrology Dr Yasir Hussain in their speeches highlight kidney diseases, preventive measures and its solution.

Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal said that adulteration in food items, non-availability of clean water, use of chemicals, antibiotic medicines, pesticides, alcohol consumption are the main causes of kidney failure in human body.

He added that the kidneys not only clean our blood but ones health also depends on healthy kidneys because their failure can lead to complicated problems for both men and women.

“If the kidney is defective or damaged by birth, one should immediately consult a qualified physician and every person should get complete kidney tests twice a year,” he said.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said that apart from modern medical facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases in LGH, doctors are available in Outdoor Department every day, so the citizens are able to get proper advice.

He said that separate wards have been allocated for women and men in Urology ward to provide standard medical facilities.

Dr Yasir Hussain said that in case of kidney failure, the patient has to undergo dialysis, which is a very expensive and long procedure while many patients have to go for dialysis two to three times in a week.

He claimed that as per policy of the Punjab Government, dialysis in LGH are being done free of charge and separate machines are reserved for hepatitis patients so that other people are not infected.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the journalists said that women have a higher rate of use of painkillers, which affects kidney function due to excessive use of these medicines.

He said that presence of germs in the kidney, bladder and urinary tract of a pregnant woman can cause premature birth of the child.

If women who feel constant pain in the head or nervousness, they should check their blood pressure and watch out it regularly, he said. He further said that during pregnancy, use of salt must be reduced and preference be given to home cooked meals instead of junk food.

