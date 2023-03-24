AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Markets

KSE-100 ends below 40,000 level amid IMF uncertainty

  • Benchmark index settles at 39,942.05, a decline of 434.05 points
BR Web Desk Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 05:11pm
The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell below the 40,000 level while volumes plunged on Friday as uncertainty over revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and continuous political volatility played on investors’ minds.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 39,942.05, witnessing a decrease of 434.05 points or 1.08%. On a weekly basis, the KSE-100 was down 3.36%.

Across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed throughout the day as index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, banking, oil, fertiliser and pharmaceutical sectors ended in losses.

Talking to Business Recorder, Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), said the market fears that the IMF programme could be delayed further over the government’s recently announced fuel subsidy package.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the government’s plans for fuel pricinglast week, a programme that some economists fear could hinder a crucial IMF pay out needed to prevent economic collapse.

Resident IMF representative Esther Perez Ruiz said this week that the government did not consult the fund about the fuel pricing scheme.

She said the fund would ask the government for more details about the proposal, including how it will be implemented and what protection would be put in place to prevent abuse.

Tawfik added that the market would trade in the negative until clarity on the IMF front is achieved.

Meanwhile, apart from ongoing uncertainty pertaining to the IMF bailout, ongoing political uncertainty is also denting investor confidence, Tawfik told Business Recorder.

“The market is also expecting a further policy rate hike of around 100-200 bps in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.”

Last month, the MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised the key interest rate by 300 basis points, taking it to 20% — the highest level since October 1996 – in a move to control runaway inflation.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE 100 index lower included, oil and gas exploration (61.68 points), technology and communication (61.41 points) and miscellaneous (47.92 points).

Volume on the all-share index plunged to 46.7 million from 148.5 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded fell to Rs1.3 billion from Rs3.9 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 4 million shares followed by Telecard Limited with 3.9 million shares and TPL Properties with 1.8 million shares.

Shares of 290 companies were traded on Friday, of which 77 registered an increase, 194 recorded a fall and 19 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE fuel subsidy IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Shiteistan Mar 24, 2023 02:24pm
These liars and thugs are bent upon wrecking the land of the pure.
